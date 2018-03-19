Mr. Luther Cleveland Malone Jr., age 81, of Douglasville passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018. He was born in Columbus, Georgia on Tuesday, May 26, 1936. Mr. Malone was the son of the late Luther Cleveland Malone, Sr. and the late Viola (Braswell) Malone. Besides his parents, Mr. Malone is preceded in death by his daughter Paula Logan, granddaughter Brook Logan, and brother Donnie Malone.
Survivors include his wife Barbara (Robbins) Malone of Douglasville; his son and daughter-in-law, Luther Buster Malone Peppers and Rochelle Peppers of Arizona; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Viola and Victor Hedstrom, Sr. of Douglasville, Eva Townsend of Villa Rica, and Franziska and Allen Presley of Lithia Springs; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Patty Malone of Alabama, one sister, Brenda Massey of Lake Jackson, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Ronnica Peppers, Victor Hedstrom, Jr., Chris Hedstrom, Luther James Townsend, Taylor Marie Holcomb, Ashley Hicks, Austin Carson, Tanner Carson, and Justin Logan; four great-grandchildren, Shanna Murray, Bella Murray, Nevaeh Carson, Noah Carson and a number of other relatives.
Funeral services were conducted on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Homer Wysner officiating.
Mr. Malone lied at the chapel from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In accordance with Mr. Malone’s wishes, he will be cremated following the funeral service.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing guestbook at http://www.croftfuneralhome.com.
