Mrs. Margaret Faye Stovall, age 76, of Douglasville, GA passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 in Newnan, GA. She was born February 27, 1942 in Douglasville, GA. Mrs. Stovall enjoyed dancing, music and working in her yard. She also enjoyed going to the beach. Her favorite pastime however, was spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, “Doc” Gordon Stovall.
She is survived by her sons, Scott (Marge) Smith and Andy (Brittany) Smith; sister, Martha (Frank) Chester; twelve grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous other nieces, nephews and family members.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 11 until 1 o’clock p.m. A memorial service will follow at 1 o’clock p.m in the Rosehaven Chapel.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
