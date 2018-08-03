Mrs. Martha Ann Smith, 75, of Villa Rica, died Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. from Villa Rica Church of Christ with Pastor Bob Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
