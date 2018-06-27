Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.