Mrs. Martha Frances Williams, 84, of Douglasville, died Monday, June 25, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 from 2-2:45 p.m. Graveside Services will follow at 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery in Douglasville with Ken Johns officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Word Christian Broadcasting, 8451 Earl D. Lee Blvd, Suite B Douglasville, GA 30134.
