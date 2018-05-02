Mr. Marvin Otis LeVar, Doctor of Theology, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, April 30, 2018 at Wellstar Douglasville. He was born on May 5, 1947, the son of the late Samuel Wellington Levar, and the late Mary E. McCollum LeVar Smith. Mr. Levar was retired from the U.S Army, where he served during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of The Church at Chapel Hill and was also on staff at Joshua’s house. He earned his doctorate in theology. He helped at Joe Fowler’s weekly Bible Study.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Samuel William LeVar and his stepfather, Grady Smith.
He is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Charles Lipscomb of Bremen, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Dr. Grady Morris officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be provided by Georgia National Honor Guard.
