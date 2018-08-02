On August 1, 2018 Mary Ann Collins Cole of Villa Rica went home to be with the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. “Jake” Cole; her parents, Paul Thomas and Minnie Lee Yancey Collins; and her brother, Eugene Collins.
Mrs. Cole is survived by an extensive and loving family, including her children, Bonnie Cole Myers, John Cole, Don Cole and his wife Toni Cole, and Yancey Cole; as well as her grandchildren Carrie Myers, Jacob Hall, and Sarah Cole; and her two great-grandchildren Henry and Harper Hall.
Mrs. Cole is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews in an expansive family to whom she was devoted for her entire life.
Known as “Miss Mary” she was especially dedicated to Union Grove Baptist Church in Lithia Springs. She spent more than forty years teaching Sunday school there. She worked in Vacation Bible School year after year, often directing the arts and crafts program so that she got to work with all of the children. In recent years she worked as a librarian for the church library, which she helped to build. Whether she was working in her garden, volunteering at an elementary school, sewing someone’s Halloween costume, helping someone find a book in the library, crocheting a baby blanket, or cooking biscuits and tomato gravy on Christmas morning she was constantly doing something in service to others, encouraging and inspiring the people around her with how she lived her life.
The family will welcome visitors at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home on Saturday August 4, 2018 beginning at 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Kenneth Hennesy. Interment, Sunrise Memorial Gardens. For those wishing to do so, in lieu of flowers any memorial contributions may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church of Lithia Springs, Georgia.
Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.
