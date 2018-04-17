Mary Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Martin, 76, of Douglasville passed away Sunday April 15, 2018.
Born October 17, 1941 in Dawson County to the late Frank and Mary Bruce, she had lived in Douglas County since 1971. A homemaker at her death, she was formerly employed at Fulton Supply Company. Liz enjoyed gardening, bird watching and was an extremely devoted “Nana” to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Maggie Thomas, Sarah Dobbs; and brothers, Hugh Bruce, Mark Bruce and Charles Cicero Bruce.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Rodger Martin, Douglasville; sons and daughter in law, John Everett Goins, III, Hiram, Jeffrey Eric and Deborah Goins, Winston, GA; step daughter and son in law, Holli and Tracey Phillips, St. Augustine, FL; grandchildren, Krysta Fry, Amylia Goins, Brooke Goins, Dalton Phillips, Avery Phillips; great grandchildren, Trenton and Sophia; sister, Lavada Parker, Apopka, FL; brothers, Frank Lewis Bruce, Decatur, Roy Bruce, Douglasville; her beloved poodle, Lily; and a number of other relatives.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday April 18, 2018 at 2 o’clock p.m. at the Dawsonville City Cemetery. Pastor Mike Owens will officiate.
The family received friends Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, Georgia.
