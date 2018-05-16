Mary Kate Terry received an incredible present on her 92nd birthday. On May 2, 2018, she received her angel wings and traveled home to be with God. A native of Douglas County, Mary Kate was born on May 2, 1926 in Douglasville. After graduating from Douglas County High School, she went to work at Southern Bell. She retired in 1982 after 37½ years. She enjoyed piano music and working in her yard.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Hamilton Terry; and her parents, Andrew and Mary Kate Jackson.
Survivors include her son, Eddie H. Terry and his wife, Guynema of Red Lodge, Montana; her grandson, Ashley H. Terry and his wife, Rachel; great-granddaughter, Emma Jade of Corvallis, Oregon; sisters-in-law, Margie Jackson and Bertha Pilgrim of Douglasville, Georgia and Ruby Ann Jackson of Temple, Georgia; and dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
