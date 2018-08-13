Matthew “Lee” Baldwin, age 51, of Winston, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018. He was born on April 23, 1967 in Marietta, Georgia, son of the late Ernest “Buck” Baldwin and Patricia Moyel Baldwin. Lee was an electrical contractor for Baldwin Electric. He was a NASCAR fan and loved his family and friends and he was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children; Alyssa Baldwin of Villa Rica and Tate Baldwin of Winston; mother, Patricia Baldwin of Lithia Springs; brother, Eddie and Deanna Baldwin of Villa Rica; nephew, Brandon & Christy Baldwin and niece, Lacey Baldwin, all of Douglasville; great-nephews, Noah and Sawyer Baldwin.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jesse Baldwin; maternal grandmother, Blanche Moyel; and paternal grandmother, Eva Baldwin; paternal grandfather, Harvey Baldwin; and maternal grandfather, Jimmy Moyel.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 1 p.m. with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
