Melissa Rhonda Weber
Melissa Rhonda Weber, age 43, of Dallas, GA passed away Wednesday, June 06, 2018. She was born on August 21, 1974 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Clarence Ronnie Mote and Deborah A. Jenkins Mote. Rhonda enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, and her dog, Butch, which she called her son. She loved the ocean and its waves. She could sing with wings and dance the night away. Rhonda’s personality was sunny and very engaging in family needs at any time. Her smile told a story of love and happiness. She cared about others and their needs. Rhonda worked as a Special Project Coordinator at Red-D-Arc Welderentals. She held a degree from Georgia Tech in OSHA, Occupational Safety and Health. She also did volunteer work at the House of Hope.
In addition to her parents, Rhonda is survived by her daughters: Ashley Weber, Courtney Byrom and her husband, Marine Jacob Byrom; sisters: Michelle Ann Mote Vinson and Crystal Lynn Mote; nieces: Brianna Vinson, Alisha Vinson, Chole Lynn Mote; uncles and aunts: Michael and Judy Jenkins and Nathan and Linda Jenkins; and a host of cousins.
Per the families wishes, Rhonda was cremated and a memorial service will be held Sunday June 10, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Josh Agan officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
As purple was Rhonda’s favorite color, her daughters are asking that everyone wear purple in her memory.
