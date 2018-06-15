Merle Brumbelow Thompson, age 80, of Douglasville, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018. She was born on June 14, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Albert Brumbelow and the late Jimbell Smith Brumbelow. Merle was a homemaker and Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers: Harold Brumbelow and Clifton Brumbelow.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William “Bill” Thompson; step-children: Lloyd Thompson and his wife, Virginia of Dallas, Ga, Gary Thompson of Auburn, GA, David Thompson and his wife, Kathy of Gainesville, Ga; sister: Ann Brumbelow Hembree of Hapeville, Ga; brother: A. Leon Brumbelow and his wife, Mindy of Newnan, GA; sister-in-law: Elsa Brumbelow of Douglasville, GA; several step-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Monday, June 18, 2018, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ikey Watson officiating.
Interment will follow the service at 3 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park, GA.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
