Norma “Fay” Beaver, 86, of Douglasville, died Saturday, May 5, 2018.
The family received friends on Tuesday, May 8, 2017 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with the Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Interment for Fay Beaver will be held at 3 p.m. in Sugar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Blue Ridge, Georgia.
