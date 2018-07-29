Mrs. Opal Johnson Myers, age 97, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 28, 2018. Mrs. Myers was born December 24, 1920 in Putnam County, Georgia. She was raised in Ellijay, Georgia and moved to Atlanta, where she worked at Western Electric. She held her church and sewing near and dear to her heart. She was a very devoted member of County Line Baptist Church. Mrs. Myers was an accomplished seamstress and sewing instructor.
Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Obie Myers; her parents, Andy and Nora Brown Johnson; two brothers, Claude Johnson and Clyde Johnson; and a sister, Reba Davenport.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Bill Brooks.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 30, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Reverend Steve Armstrong officiating. Interment followed at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
The family offers a special thanks to Sonja Terry for her dedicated friendship to Mrs. Myers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to County Line Baptist Church, 1814 N. County Line Rd, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
