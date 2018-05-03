Patricia Kim Ellis, age 58, of Villa Rica, GA (Paulding Co.), passed away on Monday, April 30, 2018. Kim was born on April 25, 1960, in Norfolk, VA to the late Charles E. & Dorothy Arnold Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son’s father, Chris Rooks. For 18 years she and her family owned & operated The Cake Pantry in downtown Douglasville. She then began her career in 1995 with Publix Supermarkets, where she was hired on as a cake decorator. With Kim’s amazing artistic capabilities and her driven personality, she was promoted to Bakery Manager, and then later on, her current position as a Bakery RIS.
Beyond Kim’s passion for baking, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved canine companion, Winston.
Survivors include her son, Christopher & Amy Ellis of Fredericksburg, VA; brothers, Steven & Janis Ellis of Colbert, GA, Keith & Mary Beth Ellis of Anchorage, AK; sisters, Pam & Robb Belland of Douglasville, GA, Peggy & Mark Humphries of Douglasville, GA; nephews, Andrew, Charlie, Stanley and Alex; niece, Rebecca; great-nephews, Jayce, Jimmy and Eli; and great-niece, Poppy.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018, at Sutton Hall in Douglasville, GA, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friends, family and coworkers are all encouraged to attend.
Commented