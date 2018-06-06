Mrs. Patti Ann Turner Evans, 63, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018. She was born May 31, 1955 in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. Paul Turner and the late Mrs. Emma Jo Nash Turner. She married Daniel “Danny” Fred Evans in August of 1973 at Gordon Road Baptist Church. She retired from the McDonalds Division of Coca-Cola Company following 32 years of service. She was a devoted member of Sunset Hills Baptist Church and loved singing in the choir. She was devoted to her family and was a loving wife, mother, and Grammy. She had a special love for her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She was an avid reader, loved the beach, and her animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eileen Austin and Cathy Brumbelow.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Daniel “Danny” Fred Evans of Douglasville; son and daughter-in-law, Marc and Amy Evans of Douglasville; daughter and son-in-law, Brittney and Chris Landis of Winston; brothers-in-law, Bill Brumbelow and his wife, Leah of Villa Rica, Larry Evans and his family; and Chad Evans and his family; seven grandchildren, Colin Evans, Tyler Crump, Bralyn Crump, Hannah Landis, Brady Evans, Chase Evans and C.J. Landis; two nieces, Christy Garner and Kera Ashworth both of Villa Rica.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Friday, June 8, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Rev. Marcus Miller officiating. Mr. Bill Brumbelow will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
