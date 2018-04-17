Mr. Paul Francis Lozier, age 70, of Temple, Georgia (Paulding County) passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Heritage Hospice (Marietta, Georgia).
Mr. Lozier was born on January 20, 1948 in Troy, New York to Mr. Alton J. Lozier and Mrs. Elizabeth (Singleton) Lozier. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. Prior to his passing, he worked as a store manager. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Sandra Anne (Wishart) Lozier and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alton J. (Elizabeth) Lozier.
Mr. Lozier is survived by his daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Clayton (Margaret) Blackburn; his son, Mr. Brian Lozier; his grandchildren, Alyssa Blackburn, Samuel Blackburn, Olivia Blackburn, Cassie Lozier and Tyler Lozier; his great grandchildren, Rhylan Lozier and Bricelynn Lozier; his sisters, Mr. and Mrs. Michael (Jackie) Whalen and Jeanine Murphy and his brother, Mr. and Mrs. Alton E. Lozier.
Mr. Lozier has been cremated and no further services are being held.
Benson Funeral Home, Dallas, Georgia.
