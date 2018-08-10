Mr. Paul Miller Elliott Sr., 81, of Carrollton, Georgia, formerly of Douglasville, died Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, Aug. 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with his grandson, Jason Duren officiating. Interment will follow at Piney Mount Church Cemetery in Wrightsville, Georgia.
