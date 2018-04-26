Ms. Peggy Lynn Cook, age 68, of Powder Springs, GA passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018. She was born November 4, 1949 in Douglasville, GA. Ms. Cook enjoyed watching Little House on the Prairie. Her favorite pastime, however, was spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Darthie Hudson.
Peggy is survived by her son, Tommy Cook; brothers Douglas Hudson and James Hudson; sisters Dianne Brazell and Jean Speegle as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 5 until 7 o’clock p.m. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 2 o’clock in the Rosehaven Chapel.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
