Phillip Jackson Dotson, age 53, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee on September 25, 1964, the son of Carrie Eudene Couch Dotson and the late Ronald Jackson Dotson. He worked for Xerox Corporation as a Copier Repair Technician for many years. He attended First Baptist Church Lithia Springs.
Phillip enjoyed life. He loved music—especially playing the guitar, fishing, and his beloved Camero! He had a tremendous sense of humor and was very good at mimicking cartoon voices.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Valerie Ann Dotson.
He is survived by his sons: Bradley Jackson Dotson and his fiancé Amanda Schlottke and Andrew Ronald Dotson, all of Austell; Mother: Carrie Eudene Couch Dotson of Lithia Springs; step-daughter: Lena Allums of Lithia Springs; grandson: Jace Allums.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Saturday, July 14, 2018 beginning at 12:00 Noon.
The Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with Pastor Kevin McKoy officiating.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, he will be cremated following the service.
