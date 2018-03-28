Preston ‘Pejay’ James Henry, an Austell native residing in Carroll County, passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2018 at the age of 30.
He was born August 3, 1987. He is survived by his wife Kristin Henry and children Lucas, Khloe, and Presley of Carrollton; his father Danny Henry of Douglasville; siblings Daniel Henry of Temple; and Katherine Henry of Douglasville.
He was predeceased by his mother Sharon "Momma G" Henry.
He leaves behind many more family and friends.
A memorial is still to be set.
