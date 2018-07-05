The light on this earth became a little less bright with the death of Ralph Charles Clark Jr. on July 3, 2018, at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital from complications during heart surgery. He was born on April 4, 1945, in Austin, Texas.
Charles, otherwise known as Ralph by the government; Chuck by his second family and many friends in Pensacola, Florida; or Bud by his immediate family, was welcomed to his heavenly home by his parents, Ralph and Julia Clark and his brother, David Clark, who undoubtedly had a tee time scheduled for a round of golf at Augusta National.
To cherish his love and preserve the memories of a life that they shared are his devoted, and caring wife, Sharon Clark of Douglasville, GA; sisters Linda Clark (Murry Bradley) of Towson, MD; Julia Walker (Jef) of Winter Park, FL; Cristy Clark (Nick Adams) of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Larry Clark (Charlotta) of Cleveland, GA; cousin Jane Clark of Decatur, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bud, his family and childhood name, grew up in the Little Five Points community of Atlanta. He attended the Mary Lyn Elementary School and graduated from Bass High School. His adventures with the neighborhood and Epworth United Methodist Church friends are legendary. Based on his desire to become a car leather upholsterer, he attended Young Harris College and later the University of Georgia where he expanded his career goals and earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design.
Ralph, his government moniker, was a member of the Army Reserves and served in the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Atlanta, GA.
Charles, his professional name, was an interior designer with Rich’s Department Store and later established Design Center, Inc., in Douglasville, GA. He became a member of the Douglas County Rotary Club in December, 1980 and served as its President from 2004-2005. Charles also chaired the Big Deal and the Rotary Golf Tournament fundraisers. Charles and Sharon served as host family for a student from Ski Lanka through the Georgia Rotary Student Program.
Charles was a valued member of the Douglasville community. He served on the City of Douglasville Development Authority and the original Preservation Committee of Douglasville. Mozely’s Grocery, the future home of Design Center, Inc., was among the first of historic buildings in downtown Douglasville to be preserved. His interior design footprint can be found in private businesses, government buildings, and homes throughout Douglasville and surrounding area.
In the 1970s, drawn by the ocean, love of all kinds of music, stunning sunsets, and good people, Charles created a part-time life in Pensacola Beach, FL. There, Chuck, his Pensacola name, enjoyed playing golf, rebuilding his home after several monumental hurricanes, and going on his first date with Sharon, his future wife. He also had the good fortune to meet Hazel Fairy, a neighbor on the beach, who became a cherished friend and leader of a group of travel buddies. Hazel planned trips in the United State and to Europe, and Australia. Chuck always packed his bag when Hazel said, “Let’s go to…”
A visitation was held at the Hightower Funeral Home at 7034 Broad Street, Douglasville, GA, on Friday, July 6, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road, NE, Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Rotary Foundation of Douglas County, Inc., Box 1399, Douglasville, GA 30133 or to the Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, GA 30076.
Whether you knew him by Ralph, Charles, Chuck, or Bud, he will be remembered for his optimism, dry humor, sweet smile, the kindest of hearts, and the light that he brought to the lives of those who were lucky enough to have crossed his path.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented