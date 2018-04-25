Mr. Harold Raymond “Ray” Mason, age 77, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Mr. Mason was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 23, 1940, the son of the late Harold Raymond Mason and Lola Knorr Mason. He served in the United States Navy and was retired Real Estate Agent and Broker with Caldwell Banker. For many years he volunteered as an airport arrival & departure greeter for deploying military personnel. He loved gardening and was a humble servant actively serving in various ministries at Roopville Road Baptist Church where he was a member.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Mason; daughter and son-in-law, Michele Cruz and Robert Cruz, Jr. of Douglasville; step daughter, Taffy Rhyne of Carrollton; step son, Travis Shields of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Elena Cruz, Katherine Cruz, Caleb Rhyne, Joshua Rhyne, Luke Rhyne and brother, Rex Mason. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Sorenson.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be Friday, April 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. The John Durham Friendship 1 Sunday School Class will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers are accepted or those desiring may make a memorial contribution to Michael Outten, North Point Chapel, 19 N. Platt Street, Albion, NY 14411.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton.
