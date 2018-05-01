Mrs. Rebecca Jean Bone Phillips, age 70 of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Saturday evening, April 28, 2018. She was born July 27, 1947 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Miles P. Bone and the late Estella Prance Bone Washington. In her working career, she was a buyer with Graybar Electronics, worked with Wal-Mart in Douglasville as a cashier for many years. She enjoyed needlepoint, reading, she loved following her family and friends on Facebook, and spending time with her family especially her grandsons. She was Pentecostal by faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Perry Bone, Harris Bone, Max Bone, and Tim Bone; and a sister, Nancy Cole. Survivors include her husband. Damon E. Phillips; son, Adam Lane Phillips of Winston, Georgia; daughter, Anna Leigh Phillips Morgan (Auston) of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; sister, Kay Bone Beasley of Carrollton, Georgia; three grandchildren: Evan Morgan, Dexter Morgan, and Jensen Morgan; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. In keeping with the family’s wishes, the body will be cremated.
Floral arrangements are welcome and/or memorial contributions in Rebecca’s name can be made to www.parkinson.org.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, Carrollton.
