Mr. Richard Harold Hicks, 66, of McDonough, died Saturday, March 10, 2018.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated and a memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, Georgia, with Reverend Josh Agan officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
