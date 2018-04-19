Richard “Pop” Fred Boatright, 78, of Winston, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 20, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. He will lie at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Interment to follow the funeral at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
Commented