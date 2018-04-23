Mr. Robert “Bear” Gregory Perry, 66, of Winston, died Saturday, April 21, 2018. He was born June 23, 1951 in Beaumont, Texas. He was the manager of the Country Store in Douglasville, where he was lovingly known as “Bear.”
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Mr. Perry to the Douglas County Humane Society, 2171 Mack Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
