Robert Cyrus Hendrix, age 90, of Temple passed away on Saturday, May 05, 2018. He was born in Ball Ground, Georgia on January 24, 1928 to the late Earl John Hendrix and the late Ollie Arizona Dixon Hendrix. He was retired from Lockheed Martin where he worked as an aircraft electrician. Robert served in the United States Army during the Korean War Era and was Baptist by Faith.
In addition to his parents Robert was also preceded in death by sisters, Bonnie Holmes and Doris Moore; brothers, Loy Hendrix, Kenneth Hendrix, J.D. Hendrix, Alford Hendrix.
He is survived by brothers, Michael Hendrix and wife Shirley, Donald Hendrix and wife Shirley; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 12, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Reverend David Holmes officiating. Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society for Research at www.cancer.org or 1-800-227-2345.
