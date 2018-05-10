Mr. Robert Marlin Bowman Sr., 78, of Powder Springs, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Friday, May 11, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Costner officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Service of Villa Rica.
Commented