Mr. Robert Wayne Thornton, age 72, of Toccoa, passed away from prostate cancer at his home on Thursday, April 26, 2018 under the care of Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center and his family.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Kicklighter Thornton of Toccoa; daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Shane Spiess of Douglasville, GA; a son, Robert Samuel Thornton of Charleston, SC; granddaughters, Brittany Spiess, Haley Spiess, and Ansley Spiess; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Diane Thornton of Cedar Rapids, IA; and nieces and nephews, Thomas Glenn Thornton Jr., Robin Dunson, Brent Thornton, and Brooke Thornton.
A memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock, Saturday, May 5, 2018 from the Chapel of Whitlock Mortuary with the Rev. Mitchell Schultz officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitlockmortuary.net.
Whitlock Mortuary, Toccoa.
