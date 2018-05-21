Mr. Robert Ziegler, 72, of Villa Rica, died Friday, May 18, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 3:30-5 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville.
Military Honors will be provided by members of the Ft. Benning United States Army Honor Guard.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented