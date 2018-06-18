Mr. Ronald “Ron” T. Watts Jr., age 59, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Friday, June 15, 2018. He was born February 10, 1959 in Atlanta, Georgia. He loved spending time with his children, and he was an outstanding Dad. As a true outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, shooting guns, and motorcycles. He was very passionate about his trade as a master plumber. Ron was a very active member of LifeGate Church Mirror Lake.
Mr. Watts was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Joan Watts, Sr.; his former wife, friend and mother of Samantha, Rose Watts.
He is survived by his son, Conner Watts; his daughters, Samantha Watts and Jordan Barnett; a brother, Glenn (Tammy) Watts; nieces, Tara Wright, Tayla Parlier and Tamara Watts; former wife and mother of Conner, Rebecca Moore; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 6:00 PM at the LifeGate Church Mirror Lake.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ron’s memory to LifeGate Church Mirror Lake, 501 Permian Way, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180, or to the charity of your choice.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
