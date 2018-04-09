Mr. Rony Donaldo Lazo, 36, of Douglasville, died Thursday, April 5, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 6-8 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. Juan Gonzales or Reverend Ruth Negron officiating.
Mr. Lazo will be buried in his homeland of Honduras at a later date.
