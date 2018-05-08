Roy Braden Wines Jr., of Carrollton, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018. He was born in Augsburg, Germany, June 14, 1966, son of Sara Cole Mathis and the late Roy Braden Wines, Sr. Roy attended Paulding County High School. He was a dedicated member of Crossroads Church in Douglasville and was employed at Cool Air Heating and Air as a Service Technician. He loved football, especially the Falcons, however his greatest passion in life was his sons and spending his free time supporting them. His friendliness and kindness to all people and his devotion and love for his sons is a tribute to his Christian belief that real love means sacrifice. His presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to have known him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Edward Cole.
Survivors include two sons, Hunter Wines and Cole Wines; mother and step-father, Sara and Roy Mathis; a sister, Kathy Wines and grandmother, Mary Cole.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Services will be Thursday, May 10 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Wood officiating. A private inurnment will take place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen.
