Roy Lee Taylor of Covington passed away July 8, 2018, at 90 years of age. Born in Douglasville, to Chester Andrew and Lindy Katherine (Camp) Taylor, Mr. Roy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. In addition, he drove the church bus for 28 years, never having an accident. The Taylor home was a safe place for over 45 foster children during a twenty-year span. After retiring from Mayfield Dairy, Mr. Roy worked for People’s Drug Store for 17 years. An excellent cook, known for the best biscuits in the world, he enjoyed gardening and sharing the vegetables he raised with the community. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Ovila (Shed) Taylor; and his parents.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Danny Stone of Oxford, Diane Rigdon of Porterdale, Peggy and Dennis Townsend of Crandall; sons and daughters-in-law, James Taylor of Covington, Lamar and Dora Taylor, Nathan and Elaine Taylor, all of Oxford, Albert and Wanda Taylor of Monticello, Ralph Taylor of Covington, Wesley Taylor of Covington; sister, Cassie Sibyl Vincent of Newnan; 26 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; several -great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mr. Taylor will be held Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 11 a.m., at the chapel of Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, Rev. Ron Swan officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM in New Georgia Baptist Church Cemetery, 6092 New Georgia Baptist Church Cemetery, 6092 Mulberry Rock Road, Villa Rica, GA 30180. Friends may visit with the family at Caldwell & Cowan, Tuesday, July 10, from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346, or, Calvary Baptist Church, 4228 Mill St., NE., Covington, GA 30014.
Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Covington.
