Mr. Russell “Russ” Gerald Sarner, 93, of Villa Rica, died Friday, June 29, 2018.
Gathering of friends will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 1-2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Dr. Kyle Marrero, Dr. Sam Newman, and Mr. Steve Beck. Musical selection will be provided by Dr. Jane Marrero. A reception will follow the celebration of life.
