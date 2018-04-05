Mr. Rusty Kimberlin, age 52, of Temple passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. He was born on Monday, October 11, 1965 in Toledo, Ohio. Mr. Kimberlin was the son of the late Doyle Kimberlin and the late Thelma (Isabell) Kimberlin. Besides his parents, Mr. Kimberlin is preceded in death by one brother, Dusty Kimberlin.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanne Kimberlin of Temple; his brother, Stoney Kimberlin of Tennessee; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jeannie and Junior Richardson of Tennessee and Inge and Scott Bostic of Austell; nephew, D.J. Kimberlin of Villa Rica and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 6-8 p.m.
Mr. Kimberlin will lie in at the funeral home on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Carrollton on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. with Father Mario Lopez officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guest book at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
