Mrs. Sara Chapman Jones, 87, of Douglasville, died Sunday, May 20, 2018.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Tommy Chapman officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Jones to Praise Tabernacle Congregational Methodist Church, 4052 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Powder Springs, Georgia 30127.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
