Sara Helen Johnston, age 100, of Douglasville, GA, passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018. Sara was born in Douglasville, GA on September 10, 1917 the daughter of the late William B. Sibley and the late Demma Vansant Sibley. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Johnston and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Robert “Bobby” J. Johnston and his wife, Gloria; grandchildren: LeAnne Dunton, Mitzi Dawson and her husband, John; great-grandchildren: Troy Dawson, Miranda Dawson, Jacob Dunton, Jeanette Dunton and Joshua Dunton.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, May 20, 2018 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
Interment to follow at Douglasville City Cemetery.
