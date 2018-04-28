Sheila A. Browning Gold, age 73, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018. Sheila was born on November 28, 1944, in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Elmer Eugene Browning and the late Helen Louise Devore Browning. She worked for many years as an administrative assistant in the hotel industry. She was a member of Union Grove Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, her son, John David Gold and her grandson, Michael David Mallory, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, William John Gold; daughters and sons-in-law: Gina Mallory and her husband, Mike, and Margaret Gold and her husband, Robin Madruga; grandchildren: Joshua Price, Sarah Mallory Shuler and her husband, Jason, Jake Mallory, Jessica Virgil and her husband, Khirri, and Bella Gold; great grandchildren: Haley Shuler, David Hollis, and Avery Virgil; mother-in-law: “Mike” Gold.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, GA on Sunday, April 29, 2018 from 5-8:30 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, April 30, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Union Grove Christian Church with Minister Mike Mallory officiating. Robin Madruga, Jake Mallory, Josh Price, Khirri Virgil, Jason Shuler, and Bella Gold will serve as Pallbearers.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated following the funeral service.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented