Mr. Johnnie Steven “Steve” Puckett, 70, of Douglasville, died Saturday, April 28, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 2-3 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Military Honors will be provided by members of the Ft. Benning U.S. Army Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to Halcyon Hospice, 327 Westview Drive, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
