Mrs. Suda Juanita Noe Caldwell, 77, of Temple, died Friday, March 30, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Pastor James Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
