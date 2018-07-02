Tanis Thomas Jensen, age 83, of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018. She was born in Morris Station, Quitman County, Georgia on February 17, 1935, the daughter of the late Willie Clyde Thomas and the late Cupidean Hall Thomas. She worked as a Transportation Counselor for the United States Army for over 35 years. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Tanis lived for her family. She cooked lunch for all of her family after church every Sunday. She loved spending time with her family—especially her grandbabies and great grandbabies. She loved gardening and porch sitting. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was known to be one of the most selfless people on the planet.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Elmer Lamar “Bo” Thomas; and her brother-in-law, Alton Peter Jensen.
She is survived by: her husband of 56 years, Edward N. Jensen of Whitesburg; son, Edward Norman “Eddie” Jensen, Jr., and his wife Stephanie, of Whitesburg; sister, Vera Jeanette Cannon and her husband, David of Palm Bay, Florida; grandchildren, Edward Norman “Eddie” Jensen, III, and his wife, Megan, Jennifer Hathcock and her husband, Randall, Zachery Winters, Jr., Sara Elizabeth Jensen, Savannah Marie Swafford, and Joshua Tyler Jensen; great grandchildren: Devin, Autumn, Noah, Holt, Nolan, Annabell, Elijah, Callie, Scarlett, and Sebastian; brother-in-law: Joseph John Jensen of Bolingbrook, Illinois; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Whitesburg, with Pastor Dexter Landers officiating. The Eulogy will be delivered by her grandson, Eddie Jensen III. The casket will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m.
Interment will follow in the Jensen Family Cemetery @Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Eddie Jensen III, Tyler Jensen, Devin Jensen, Randall Hathcock, Brian Winters, and Cameron Whitmire serving as Pallbearers.
