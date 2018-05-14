Ted Moon White, 65, of Douglasville passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 24, 1953 to Hettie and Joseph L. White Sr. He was employed by Cox Enterprises in their Sales Department. He loved helping others, photography and was an amazing history buff. Ted was preceded in death by his father, Joseph L. White Sr. and is survived by his mother, Hettie White; his sisters, Dianne Hudson (Calvin) of Fayetteville and Susan White Dean of Hampton; his brother, Joseph L. White, Jr. of Gastonia NC; and four nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.mowellfuneralhome.com.
Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
