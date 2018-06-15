The Rev. Herman Olin Mills
The Rev. Herman Olin Mills, age 82, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, June 14, 2018. He was born on May 21, 1936 in Rome, Georgia, the son of the late William Homer and Addie Garrett Mills. He was a Baptist Minister and served five churches until his retirement. He was a dedicated member of New Genesis Baptist Church.
Reverend Mills loved God, his family, church, being around people, and taking long walks around Arbor Place Mall. He enjoyed every holiday—especially Christmas! He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. His love for the Braves led him from volunteer to being able to serve as an usher for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers: William Homer Mills, Jr., Harvey Mills, Lonnie Mills, and Vernon Mills.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mrs. Betty Joyce Dollar Mills of Douglasville; children: Lanita Lloyd and her husband, Mickey of Villa Rica; Jimmy Mills and his wife, Angie of Douglasville; Melanie Mills of Smyrna; and Heather Perkna of Smyrna; sisters: Jewel Armstrong and her husband, Charles and Myrtice Busby, all of Lindale, GA; grandchildren: Joni Smithwick and her husband, Brandon; Dillan Mills; Trey Sanders; Alexa Wray and her husband, Stephen; Bethany Sanders; Lex Perkna; Kendall Perkna; Peyton Perkna; and Jax Perkna; and beloved nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Friday, June 15, 2018, from 6-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Chapel with Reverend Lloyd Latham, Mrs. Lanita Lloyd, and Reverend Billy Wallace officiating. Music will be rendered by Danny Singley and Stephanie Singley.
Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica, with Reverend Jerry Oglesby, Reverend Paul Houston, Gary Hopper, Reverend Barry Dollar, Reverend Clifton Brown, and Mike Busby serving as Pallbearers.
