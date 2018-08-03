The Rev. Milton Dwelle, 98, of Douglasville, GA went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2018, surrounded by family at WellStar Douglas Hospital. He was born in Scarborough, GA in 1920 to Eugene Bates and Jennie Joyner Dwelle and was a native of Millen, GA.
After graduating from Rocky Ford High School, he drove a gasoline delivery truck. Later, he joined the US Army and served as a Staff Sergeant for the Battery A 133rd Anti-Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion in World War II.
After the war ended, he graduated from Mercer University in Macon, GA where he met his future wife, Irene. After marrying in 1949, they moved to Texas where he graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
He was the pastor for Eastside Baptist Church in Moultrie, GA, Tennille Baptist Church in Tennille, GA and the First Baptist Church in Douglasville, GA. He later served as interim pastor at several area churches and taught classes for Mercer Extension School. He later served as Funeral Assistant and Staff Chaplain for Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching baseball and was an avid gardener, golfer and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Julia Proctor (Jesse), Mildred Davis (Fred), Elsie Sullivan (Fran) and Marian Reeves (Hoke), and brothers George (Helen), Gene (Marie), Harry (Rosalie) and Bobby (Elsie).
He is survived by his wife Irene, son David (Sally), grandsons Stephen and William, son Timothy, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 4, 3018 from 11 o’clock a.m. until 1 o’clock p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 o’clock p.m. in the Rose Haven Chapel. Interment will take place in the Rose Haven Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Rev. Dwelle’s memory to your favorite charity.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
