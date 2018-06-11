Mrs. Thelma Elizabeth Carter Seals, 84, of Villa Rica, died Friday, June 8, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 12-2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Roger Luke and Bro. I.L. Smith officiating. Musical selections of Sheltered in the Arms of God, I’ve had a Good Life and I Own it all to Him, Rejoice will be provided by the Victory Tabernacle Choir and Jesus Loves Me by Gracie Hall. Interment will follow in the Melrose Hills Memorial Park.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
