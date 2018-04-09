Mr. Thurman L. Fields, age 88, of Winston, passed away Sunday, April 8, 2018. He was born on March 29, 1930, in Douglas County, Georgia, the son of the late Thomas Allen Fields and the late Minnie E. Norton Fields. Mr. Fields worked for Potter and Rayfield for 27 ½ years. He also worked for the Douglas County Board of Education 12 years in maintenance at the Central Office. Mr. Fields was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Elizabeth Lee Fields; sons-in-law: Alan Mayo and Jerry Kelley; sisters: Omie Fields, Irene Fields Ward, Arlie Ayres, Clara George, Vester Fields, and Vera Hunter; brothers: W. Irvin Fields and Thomas Oren Fields.
He is survived by his daughters: Teresa Kelley of Roswell and Tonya Mayo of Winston; son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Debra Fields of Douglasville; grandchildren: Jennifer Whitworth and her husband, Kenny, Katie Plumley and her husband, Tim, Joel Fields and his wife, Megan, Ryan Mayo and his wife, Christi, and Beth Holman and her husband, Jeremy; step granddaughter: Destiny Kelley; great grandchildren: Avery Whitworth, Brayden Whitworth, Maura Plumley, Noah Plumley, Bryson Holman, Kyler Holman, Sylas Holman, Ryleigh Mayo and Caitlyn Mayo; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Interment will follow in Cold Springs Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted; however, those desiring to do so may make a contribution in memory of Mr. Thurman L. Fields to the American Heart Association PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
