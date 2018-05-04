Todd Christopher Heath Jr., 16, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
The family will receive visitation from friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Monday, May 7, from 12-2 p.m. and the funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Frederick Ricks officiating.
Interment will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery at 2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane Canton, GA 30114 on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 1 p.m.
You can share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
Commented