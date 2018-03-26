Mr. Tommy Eugene Fuquea, age 69, of Douglasville, passed away, Sunday, March 25, 2018. He was born June 7, 1948 in Atlanta the son of the late Mr. Thomas James Fuquea and Mrs. Amy Barfield Fuquea. Mr. Fuquea served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Georgia Power for 38 years. He enjoyed golfing, yard work and repairing anything that needed fixed. Mr. Fuquea was a very loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Price Fuquea of Douglasville; daughters and sons-in-law, Shelley and Jeff Smith of Bremen, Kristi and Shan Layman of Winston; mother, Amy Barfield Fuquea of Douglasville; brother, James Michael Fuquea of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Cameron, Carter, and Braylee; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
