Mr. Tommy Fred Watts, 57, of Villa Rica, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Friday, April 13, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica with Dr. Jonathan Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented